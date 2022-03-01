Staveley football club hosts Ukraine fundraiser match - with £1000 already donated

Staveley Miners Welfare FC are taking on Ossett United in a friendly at their Inkersall Road ground on Wednesday, March 2. Admission is free, but the club are encouraging those who attend to make a donation towards their fundraiser for the people of Ukraine.

The club’s sponsors, HKL Specialists and HKL Special Projects, have both made a donation of £500. Terry Damms, SMWFC chairman and managing director of both companies, said he was inspired to help after hearing the story of Volodymyr, a Ukrainian Spireite whose love of Chesterfield was helping him cope with the conflict.

“I think it’s a must. It got me thinking seeing the Ukrainian Spireites, and over the weekend, when you saw the terror and parents leaving their kids behind- it just isn’t right. It’s only right that the club sponsors dig in, and the two businesses have given £500 each.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is not the first time the club has used its facilities for charity matches. Photo: Staveley MWFC

“I think we’ve all been overwhelmed by the togetherness that seems to have been brought around the world- everyone seems to be of the same opinion that this is a tragedy, and these people need as much help as they can get.”

The club has yet to decide which charity will benefit from the money raised by Wednesday’s fixture, and Terry said the club was happy to accept advice on what organisation they should help.

“I was going to have a word with the people at Chesterfield FC and see where they think this should go- I’m open to suggestions on where the money goes.

“I hope that people will see that it's a genuine offer of help to try and help people in distress. That’s why we’re doing it- this is solely for the benefit of those people over in Ukraine.”

As well as taking donations on the gate, Staveley are planning to pay tribute to Ukraine by turning out in their away kit, a fitting yellow and blue strip. Terry said that, as a community club, it was important to do whatever they could to help those suffering amidst the Russian invasion.

“We are a community football club, we know how difficult life can be generally. We have to try and help our own community, and also those at the Eastern end of Europe.”