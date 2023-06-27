​Derbyshire clubs to take their place in new Central Midlands Alliance

​The step seven, eight and nine leagues in the pyramid have been formed after a merger of the Central Midlands League and the Midlands Regional Alliance.

At the league’s AGM on Tuesday, the constitution of the divisions were confirmed, with some new clubs also formed including Chesterfield Youth.

The divisions will be made up as follows, with North and Mid-Derbyshire teams in bold.

The new Central Midlands Alliance will kick off next season.

Premier Division North:

AFC Bentley, AFC Phoenix, Chesterfield Youth, Dearne & District, Dinnington Town, Doncaster City, Elite, Glapwell, Harworth Colliery, Hatfield Town, Kiveton MW, Retford FC Reserves, Rossington Main Development, SJR of Worksop, Staveley MW Reserves, Woodhouse Colts, Yorkshire Main.

Premier Division South:

AFC Normanton, Arnold Town, Bakewell Town, Cromford & Wirksworth Town, Derby Singh Brothers, Graham St Prims, Holbrook St Michaels, Linby CW, Mansfield Hosiery Mills, Mayfield, Melbourne Dynamo, Mickleover RBL, Mickleover FC Reserves, Nottingham FC, Pinxton, South Normanton Athletic, Teversal, Wirksworth Ivanhoe.

Division One East:

Ashland Rovers, Blidworth Welfare, Clipstone FC Res, Kirton Brickworks, Linby CW Res, Long Benington, Ollerton Town Dev, Pilsley Community, RHP Sports & Social, Shirebrook Rangers & Juniors, Sleetmoor United, Teversal FC Res.

Division One West:

Bakewell Town Dev, Bargate Rovers, Belper United Res, Cromford &Wirksworth Town Res, Heanor Town Res, Holbrook Sports, Holbrook St Michaels Res, Inter Belper, Kilburn FC, Little Eaton, Mickleover Athletic, Rowsley 86.

Division Two:

Ashland Rovers Reserves, Ashover, Bargate Rovers Reserves, Castle Donington Reserves, Little Eaton Reserves, Markeaton, Melbourne Dynamo Reserves, Newhall United Reserves, Sherwin, Willington United, Winster and Darley Dale Lions, Wirksworth Ivanhoe Reserves.

Two other divisions, Division One North and Division One South, don’t contain any clubs from North or Mid-Derbyshire.