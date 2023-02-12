Leicester CIty will be Derby County's shortest away day of the Championship season.placeholder image
All the Championship grounds Derby County fans will soon be visiting and how far they will travel as new season draws ever nearer

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 12th Feb 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 09:51 BST
The 2025/26 Championship season is just days away and the excitement is building.

The Rams get another crack at the Championship after their brilliant survival escape last season.

They join Bristol City, Sheffield United and Coventry City after their play-offs defeats as well as newcomers Leicester, Southampton, Ipswich, Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and Wrexham.

It means Rams fans will travel 4,892.4 miles if they are to visit all 20 confirmed away grounds next season.

The season features five trips of 100 miles or less – Leicester, Stoke, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City.

There are five trips of 300 miles, with Swansea City being the longest away day of the season.

Here are all the stadiums Derby fans will head to and the round-trip mileage (shortest route used, as caclulated by AA route planner from Pride Park), running from nearest to longest trip.

Have your say on the findings via our social media channels.

64.2 miles

1. Leicester City

64.2 miles Photo: Getty Images

73.8 miles

2. Stoke City

73.8 miles Photo: Ash Donelon

81.2 miles

3. Sheffield United

81.2 miles Photo: Getty Images

99 miles

4. Sheffield Wednesday

99 miles Photo: Getty Images

