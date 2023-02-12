The Rams get another crack at the Championship after their brilliant survival escape last season.

It means Rams fans will travel 4,892.4 miles if they are to visit all 20 confirmed away grounds next season.

The season features five trips of 100 miles or less – Leicester, Stoke, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City.

There are five trips of 300 miles, with Swansea City being the longest away day of the season.

Here are all the stadiums Derby fans will head to and the round-trip mileage (shortest route used, as caclulated by AA route planner from Pride Park), running from nearest to longest trip.