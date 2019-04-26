‘Derby County can have no excuses for sloppy defending’

Derby enjoyed a win at home and a draw on their travels during the Easter holiday period which saw them move back into the play off places.

Bristol City and Middlesbrough both suffered losses on Easter Monday and it appears that the chase for places in the top six could indeed go down to the wire.

The Rams came from behind twice at St Andrews to earn a point and maybe might have snatched a win had the referee given what looked like a stonewall penalty when Craig Bryson was hauled over in the box.

On Monday at home they were being frustrated by time wasting antics of QPR which saw the officials add on nine minutes at the end of the regulation ninety minutes.

Derby got a disputed penalty when Jayden Bogle was brought down in the box and Harry Wilson made no mistake in converting from the spot. A calamitous error by Lumley the QPR goalkeeper who was caught scooping a ball well outside the eighteen yard area saw Jack Marriott take advantage and attack before passing the ball to Wilson who added a second.

We have three very tricky looking games left and strength of character and resilience will be vital. The visit to Ashton Gate will have the division’s eyes on it as it is what one will call a real six pointer! Lee Johnson has done a tremendous job having lost players year on year, but has still found a way in which to make his team competitive.

We will need to see one win from our two away games in my opinion before the final game of the season which we have the pleasure in having at home. One thing is also for sure and that’s, that the defence will need to be on their toes. There will be no excuses for any sloppy defending.

I feel that on Saturday Tom Huddlestone would possible be more suited to the game playing a deeper role in front of the back four and to add some much needed passing accuracy from the back. Although he’s not the quickest of players, he can shield the centre half pairing.

Speaking of centre halves, Fikayo Tomori has won the annual player of the season award. Thoroughly deserved for the youngster who is on loan from Chelsea. After Curtis Davies sustained injury early in the season, Tomori has made the place his own. He has certainly been the surprise package for many fans as he played at right back in previous loan spells away from Chelsea.

Right back Jayden Bogle has picked up the young player of the year award. He was introduced into the senior team by Frank Lampard and such has made the number two position his own. Andre Wisdom has been reduced to the bench and bit part roles as cover for injured players. Bogle has attracted the attention of Premier League teams and it will be interesting to see if any of them pursue their interest in the summer.