Depleted Potton battle back to earn a point at Dunstable

Potton had several key players missing.

Potton’s cause was not helped by four members of the first team squad being injured and another two being unavailable and in the first-half they were out-played and out-muscled.

However, they came out more determined in the second-half and two late goals earned Potton a share of the points.

It took until the 31st minute for the hosts to take the lead when from a corner on the left, the unmarked Alfie Osborne headed into the roof of the net.

Alfie Warman fired over from close range for Potton before the break, while a Tarik Dallas header was cleared from under the crossbar.

Potton came out more determined and competitive at the start of the second, Callum Wilson and Warman close to an equaliser, although captain Jesse Amoo was sin-binned for dissent.

After Armoo had returned to the field of play a long ball was played over the top of the Potton defence for Danny Webb to run on and lob over the head of the advancing Craig Foxall to make it 2-0.

Potton’s comeback began in the 80th minute when Finbar King was played through and his shot was stopped on the line by the hand of Robbie Goodman who was sent off and King scored from the spot.