Defending champions Britannia retain Chesterfield Sunday League title

Action from Newbold Community FT Youth's 4-1 win over Grassmoor Sports Res in Division 6. Pic by Martin Roberts.

They held their nerve to beat Renishaw Rangers 3-1 and keep nearest challengers Newton George and Dragon at bay.

In HKL TWO already crowned champions Clowne Wanderers Reserves rounded off their season with an emphatic 6-1 victory over Midland.

Brampton Victoria recorded a 3-2 win over local rivals Brampton Moor Rovers to take the runners up spot thanks to goals from Adam Li, Charles Oglesby and Nathan James.

It took until the final game of the season but Glapwell Gladiators eventually tasted success as the beat Rangers 5-2.

A 4-3 win over Hollingwood Athletic on the final day saw Pilsley Community finish third in HKL THREE.

Spotted Fog took on Green Utd, who were looking for their first win, and they will have to wait till next season as Spotted Frog beat them 6-3.

HKL FOUR champions Butchers Arms finished their super season in style as they thrashed winless Barlow Kingston Rovers 10-0.

Runners up Mutton finished their campaign three days earlier with an even more impressive victory,13-1 over Dronfield Wanderers.

A 7-0 mid week win over North Wingfield WMC plus a 3-2 win over fellow runner up challengers Espial saw Newbold Community Football Training claim second place in HKL FIVE with Josh Bennett scoring twice, Lewis Redman once in NCFT’s win number twelve of an excellent season for the club.

Seven wins from their last nine games took Spartans from the relegation places to fourth placed finish, confirmed by a hard fought 3-2 win at Hasland Community. Carr Vale Utd Bolsover ended their season on a high beating Brimington 8-2.

HKL SIX winners Contact Club rounded off their first title winning season with a 4-0 win over Spartans Reserves with the goals coming from Bradley Gray, Dale Jones, Connor Siddall and William Towers.