The young centre-back joined the National League side on a season-long loan in November but that arrangement has been cut-short.

Cook made five starts and six appearances overall for Dorking.

He has made one start for Chesterfield this season since his summer move from Bognor Regis Town.

Joe Cook signed for Chesterfield last summer. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Town coach Danny Webb told the DT: “Joe Cook has come back. It was always going to be a long-term loan with a view to coming back if need be for both parties.

"It is tough for Joe because since he departed Palms (Ash Palmer) has come in. He has done ever so well, you have got Tyrone (Williams) pushing, Laurence (Maguire) pushing, and now he is a fifth one.

"He is another one we will have to sit down with when we get this busy Saturday-Tuesday schedule out of the way and discuss what is best with him next.”

Asked about another possible loan move for Cook, Webb added: “I think that is with any player who is not starting week in, week out, or not even on the bench. “You have to be realistic and go ‘do I need to go out on loan or do I stay and fight for my place.’ Some lads’ threshold when they decide to do that is shorter or longer than others so we will touch base with Joe probably over the next few days.”