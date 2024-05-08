Defender confirms departure from National League champions Chesterfield

Jeff King has confirmed he is leaving Chesterfield.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 8th May 2024, 14:26 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 14:37 BST
The 28-year-old, who helped the Spireites win the National League title this season, is set to become a free agent this summer.

The full-back has been at the Blues for three years, making more than 100 appearances, after joining on a free transfer from Halifax in 2021.

King was a regular starter in his first two seasons and racked up some of the best goal involvement stats for a defender in the division. But he found minutes harder to come by this campaign, making 19 league appearances in total.

Jeff King. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)Jeff King. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)
He posted on social media: “All good things must come to an end.

"My three years at Chesterfield have been a great ride. Play-off semi-final, play-off final, and finally champions.

"I’ve met some great people along the way and friends I have made for life.

"Thank you to all the supporters who have supported me through my time at Chesterfield.

"The club is in great hands. I wish nothing but success for the club moving forward.”

Chesterfield are set to confirm their retained list in the near future.

