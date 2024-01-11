Defender becomes latest Chesterfield player to sign new contract
The left-back, who would have been a free agent this summer, has penned a new deal until summer 2025.
He said: “I love it here. The gaffer is unbelievable and the lads are class. If we get promoted as well, that’ll make it even more special.”
The 23-year-old has made 19 appearances this season. His good form since October has seen him become a regular starter and he has now earned himself a new contract.
Horton signed for the Spireites in summer 2022 on a free transfer from Doncaster Rovers. He is edging closer to his 50th appearance for the club.
The attacking full-back follows Darren Oldaker, Liam Mandeville, Ryan Colclough, Jamie Grimes, Joe Quigley, Tyrone Williams and Mike Jones in signing new deals since the summer.
Other players whose contracts are thought to expire at the end of this season include Armando Dobra, Ryan Boot, Jeff King, Ash Palmer, Bailey Clements, Laurence Maguire, Ollie Banks and Harley Curtis. The loans of Harry Tyrer and Miguel Freckleton will also come to an end.
The word out of the club is that manager Paul Cook is keen to take the majority of the current group into next season – no matter what league they are in.
Chesterfield are top of the National League by nine points and have two games in hand. They expected to field a very young side against Welling United in the FA Trophy on Saturday before returning to league action at home to Altrincham on Tuesday.