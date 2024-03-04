Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites suffered their worst defeat of the campaign on Saturday, losing 4-1.

Town have scored 101 goals in all competitions but they have conceded 48 times in the league, which is more than both Woking and Kidderminster Harriers who are in the relegation zone.

The Blues will still clinch the title in the coming weeks but the remaining 10 games might give Cook something to mull over going into next season.

“The goals we gave away are not even goals,” Cook told 1866 Sport. “They are from the schoolyard. It irks me but it is something that we have learned to live with. Going forward will you keep living with it? That is the problem.

“If you give goals away like we gave away you are not going to win football matches. It has been a small achilles heel all year. We all speak about it, the goals against column.”

Chesterfield are 20 points clear at the top with only 30 points up for grabs so they are almost over the line. The next two games are at home, starting with AFC Fylde on Saturday, but whether they win the league on home soil or away remains in the balance.

“I am disappointed because I felt if we won today then we probably might do something at home in the next game or two,” Cook added.