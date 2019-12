Mike Fondop bagged his 10th goal of the season on 15 minutes and it looked like it would be the winner until Bromley’s Ben Williamson headed an equalier with 12 minutes to go.

Spireites fans at the Proact against Bromley. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Spireites fans at the Proact against Bromley. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Spireites fans at the Proact against Bromley. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Spireites fans at the Proact against Bromley. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more