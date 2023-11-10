Whatever the result between Chesterfield and Barnet it will not be the ‘end of the world’ for either team, says coach Danny Webb.

The title rivals, who are separated by just two points at the top of the table, face each other at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday. The match has been talked about for a number of weeks now and a crowd of more than 9,000 is expected.

Webb told the DT: “We have prepared well, as best as we think we can. If the players can recreate the enthusiasm, ability and effort that they have shown so far then we will have a good day. The players are fully focused. Even before Pompey the players were fully aware that Barnet is a far more crucial game for the direction we want to go in. We don’t care if it’s a boring affair but we would like to do it in our style of football.”

A win for Chesterfield would give them a nice cushion but a defeat would send the Bees top.

Chesterfield take on Barnet on Saturday. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"The boys know the permutations,” Webb said. “They know that if Barnet win they go top but we will have a game in hand so it is not the end of the world. If we win we go five points clear with a game in hand but there will still be a lot of football left to play so it is not the end of the world for Barnet. It is not the end of the world for either team whatever happens. There has been no big speeches or meetings about the importance of the game. Nothing more or nothing less than when we played Kettering in the FA Cup.”

Barnet have lost just twice this season and Webb is fully aware of their threats, including striker Nicke Kabamba, who has 11 goals in 18 games. He scored a hat-trick against Town last season.