Decision set to be made on Chesterfield's on-loan Fulham defender

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield will make a decision this week on the future of Harvey Araujo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young defender is on a season-long loan from Fulham and has impressed with his performances. He has made 21 appearances in all competitions but has not played for a month because of a knee injury.

The 20-year-old has shone at both centre-back and left-back but has not featured since the defeat to Bradford City on December 29. Initially, it was thought to be a short-term problem but it has emerged that he is likely to miss a big chunk of the rest of the season, with only 20 matches remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Araujo’s Fulham team-mate, Devan Tanton, was also on a season loan but his time was cut short due to injury problems and he returned to Craven Cottage earlier this month.

Harvey Araujo.

Clubs can sign as many loan players as they want but they can only name five in a matchday squad. As well as Araujo, the Blues have Max Thompson, Jack Sparkes, Jenson Metcalfe and Bim Pepple.

When asked about Araujo’s situation, Danny Webb told the DT on Saturday: “The gaffer is speaking to Fulham this week. He (Araujo) was here today watching and supporting the lads. He has got a knee brace on sadly. That will probably get resolved this week.”

Bromley are Chesterfield’s next opponents on Tuesday night, with the Ravens making the long trip up to Derbyshire for the 7.45pm kick-off.