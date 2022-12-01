Decision looms over Chesterfield striker's future
A decision about the future of Chesterfield striker Danny Rowe will be taken in the coming weeks.
Th 32-year-old is on loan at AFC Fylde until January 1.
The forward has scored two goals in 10 appearances in all competitions this season for the National League North club.
Town will need to decide whether to bring him back into their squad or continue to loan him out.
Most Popular
On what happens with Rowe, coach Danny Webb told the DT: “I certainly think that is a discussion that has to happen over the course of the next few weeks.
"I think with the run of games we have got we have got to worry about the here and now, and the here and now is that he is at Fylde doing okay.”
The former Bradford City man has had a couple of injury niggles while at the Coasters, who now have a new manager in former Mansfield midfielder Adam Murray.
"I think he has a bit of a niggle there, I am not sure what the precise injury is, so he has not been involved for a couple of games,” Webb added.
"But I know he is happy up there, it is a club very close to his heart, and over the next couple of weeks we will discuss where we go with that.”