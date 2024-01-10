Deadly ​Fowler’s treble helps Chesterfield Ladies to fine victory

​Chesterfield Ladies advanced to the quarter-finals of the East Midlands Women’s League Plate on Sunday afternoon following a comfortable 4-0 victory away at Sleaford Town Ladies.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A tremendous Imogen Fowler hat-trick plus an excellent goal from Chelsea Bailey secured a very satisfying start to 2024 for Mitch Wilson’s side.

The victory means that Chesterfield Ladies have only lost once in their last nine matches in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sleaford’s best chance of the whole game arrived after only eight minutes. An effort from just inside the penalty area was well saved by Blues goalkeeper Nic Stokes to keep the game goalless.

Chesterfield's Sophie Marshall (left) tussles for possession at Sleaford. Photo: Ed Mayes Photography.

Just 60 seconds later, Bailey had the first shot on target on for the visitors when her well-struck attempt inside the penalty area produced an impressive save from the Sleaford goalkeeper.

Chesterfield broke the deadlock after 18 minutes thanks to an outstanding strike from Bailey. Full-back Sophie Hopkinson found space to tee up Bailey and her shot from just over 20 yards out sailed over the goalkeeper to find the back of the net and secure her third goal of the season.

The visitors doubled their advantage just before the half hour mark. A long ball into the Sleaford half from defender Jemma Wheatley was met by Fowler who had broken free from her marker. Fowler’s deft first touch allowed her space with only the goalkeeper to beat and she smartly slotted the ball into the back of the net from close range to make it 2-0 and put the Blues in firm control of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues controlled possession for the remainder of the first half but no clear-cut chances followed with Sophie Marshall coming closest in the 40th minute with an 18 yard effort aimed too close to the Sleaford goalkeeper.

Chesterfield started brightly in the second half knowing that a three-goal lead would surely kill off the game. Substitute Kath Connell came close to extending their lead in the 52nd minute when she received Dawn Underwood’s pass from 20 yards out and her rapid effort was fired just wide of the post.

The third goal for the Blues soon arrived in the 63rd minute thanks to another moment of class from Fowler. A lovely team move finished with an exquisite 20 yard effort which beat the goalkeeper and rippled the back of the net. This marked Fowler’s 13th goal of the season as well as her second of the afternoon.

Fowler achieved a wonderful hat-trick just five minutes afterwards with a goal of the season contender. In a moment of magic, Fowler outmuscled and powered her way past a number of opponents during a magnificent solo run which left her with just the goalkeeper to beat. She kept her composure superbly to pick her spot and side-foot the ball into the bottom corner to make it 4-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last 20 minutes of the second half saw very few clear-cut opportunities for either side and the match petered out and concluded with a comfortable victory for the Blues.