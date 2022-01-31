Deadline Day LIVE: Chesterfield hope to keep Kabongo Tshimanga| Latest National League moves
It’s transfer deadline day!
Well, it is for Premier League and Football League clubs, who have until 11pm (midnight for Scottish clubs) tonight to complete their business. After that, they will have to go with the squads they have got until the end of the season apart from free transfers.
National League clubs, like Chesterfield, can continue to buy, sell and loan players beyond January, including from the Football League. However, they won’t have to worry about losing any players to clubs further up the pyramid because the window shuts tonight for those clubs. Got it?
Blues striker Kabongo Tshimanga has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season and is reportedly attracting interest from Scottish Premiership side Hearts, Peterborough United of the Championship and one unnamed Premier League team is said to have been watching him.
With Chesterfield second in the table and pushing for promotion, as well as the uncertainty surrounding manager James Rowe’s position, they really won’t want to lose their star man. But, as we know, every player has their price and Town may have to reluctantly sell if a healthy bid comes in.
So, deep breaths, it could be an interesting day...
DEADLINE DAY LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 14:22
Former Spireite on the move
Former Spireite Jordan Flores, 26, has left League Two Northampton Town.
Flores signed for the Cobblers in the summer and has made six starts but has found game time hard to come by recently.
“Jordan has the opportunity to find himself another club and we wish him well,” Northampton manager Jon Brady said.
“Things didn’t really work out for Jordan at Sixfields, I am sure he would have wanted to have played more regularly but that wasn’t something we could promise him moving forward and so his contract has been cancelled and he is now a free agent. “We part on good terms and we thank him for his efforts. We wish Jordan well in his next move and his ongoing career.”
Grimsby want to ‘strengthen'
“I’m not saying we’re done, we still want to strengthen, there are a few places available. Nothing to report on that front,” manager Paul Hurst told Grimsby Live on Friday.
“I would say there is a bit with the EFL window shutting shortly, that could change a few players’ situations.
“They might hope to get a move, it doesn’t happen and then could be sat without any chance of getting games. They might then choose the National League, it might not be their first choice.
“That’s not just for us but the rest of the division too. It’s more a generalisation but it will happen. You just have to make sure you’re getting someone who does have an interest but that’s something we always weigh up and enquire about.
“If the right people are available, I’d like to do that sooner rather than later but I’m comfortable we have the bulk of the squad available.”
Some other moves you may have missed
Southend have signed striker Callum Powell from Kettering. The 26-year-old has scored 14 goals this season.
Czech goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, 20, has joined Notts County from Liverpool on loan for the rest of the season.
Midfielder Luke Dreher, 23, has signed for Bromley on loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season.
Halifax brought in midfielder Jamie Thomas, 25, on loan from Preston North End until the end of the season.
Solihull Moors have loaned defender Mark Ellis from Barrow until the end of the season.
Aston Villa midfielder Arjan Raikhy has linked up with Grimsby Town on loan for the rest of the season.
They are the only National League club which does only have until the end of today to sign players. Due to being in Wales, they follow different transfer rules to the rest of the division. It does seem unfair and puts them at a disadvantage. They can’t even loan anyone.
So far this window they have signed striker Ollie Palmer from League One AFC Wimbledon for £300,000 and defender Callum McFadzean, 28, from Crewe Alexandra, another League One side.
Speaking to leaderlive.co.uk, Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson, said: “The important thing for us is that we have cover in absolutely every position knowing full-well that after Monday, we can’t strengthen again.
“I think we would just like to bring one more in at the moment - one more player would be good.”
Andy Woodman is staying at Bromley
A big boost for one of Chesterfield’s promotion rivals.
The club said in a statement: “Despite an official approach from Gillingham Andy has decided to remain at Hayes Lane and concentrate on the job at hand as we continue to challenge for promotion to the Football League.”
This one happened last night
Stockport County have sold John Rooney back to Barrow for an undisclosed fee.
The 31-year-old, who joined the Hatters from the League Two club 18 months ago, has now gone back the other way.
He finished last season as the club’s joint-top scorer in all competitions with 21 goals and was named National League Player of the Year .
Rooney has four goals to his name so far this campaign.
Stockport’s director of football, Simon Wilson, said: “We recognise this is a good opportunity for John, and a fair deal that suits all parties. John has been a really important part of the club’s development over the last 18 months. He is a winner and has helped us move forward, providing many ‘wow’ moments along the way.”
Good morning!
We know it’s not deadline day as such for National League clubs but we thought we’d join in the fun and keep an eye on what other clubs in Chesterfield’s division are doing in terms of transfers.
The Spireites do have a stronger interest in this window than previous years given that Kabongo Tshimanga has been linked with clubs further up the football pyramid - but they only have until 11pm tonight (or midnight in Scotland) to sign him if they want him for this season.
We will be putting all the latest moves and gossip from around the National League in this blog so keep checking back for updates.
Strap yourself in for what could be an interesting, or quite dull, day!