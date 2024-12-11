Bailey Hobson in action against Wigan.Bailey Hobson in action against Wigan.
Bailey Hobson in action against Wigan.

'Dazzling footwork' - Chesterfield player ratings from EFL Trophy win against Wigan Athletic

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th Dec 2024, 10:55 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 11:03 BST
Chesterfield progressed into the last 16 of the EFL Trophy with a 3-2 win against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

His one-on-one block from Hugill at 1-1 proved important. Will probably be disappointed to have let Wigan's second goal creep past him.

1. Ryan Boot 6

His one-on-one block from Hugill at 1-1 proved important. Will probably be disappointed to have let Wigan's second goal creep past him. Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
Nice to see him get another chance after being hooked off at MK Dons last week. Started a bit loosely but grew in confidence and got 66 minutes under his belt.

2. Liam Jessop 6

Nice to see him get another chance after being hooked off at MK Dons last week. Started a bit loosely but grew in confidence and got 66 minutes under his belt. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Moved the ball across the backline tidily and led by example. Didn't do much wrong.

3. Jamie Grimes 7

Moved the ball across the backline tidily and led by example. Didn't do much wrong. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
The left-footer impressed on the right side of defence. Perhaps an audition for future weeks if he is needed there. He brought the ball out with a calmness and purpose. Some determined bits of defending throughout. A bit unlucky with his part in Wigan's second goal.

4. Harvey Araujo 7

The left-footer impressed on the right side of defence. Perhaps an audition for future weeks if he is needed there. He brought the ball out with a calmness and purpose. Some determined bits of defending throughout. A bit unlucky with his part in Wigan's second goal. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldEFL TrophyWigan Athletic
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice