Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 6
His one-on-one block from Hugill at 1-1 proved important. Will probably be disappointed to have let Wigan's second goal creep past him. Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Liam Jessop 6
Nice to see him get another chance after being hooked off at MK Dons last week. Started a bit loosely but grew in confidence and got 66 minutes under his belt. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Jamie Grimes 7
Moved the ball across the backline tidily and led by example. Didn't do much wrong. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Harvey Araujo 7
The left-footer impressed on the right side of defence. Perhaps an audition for future weeks if he is needed there. He brought the ball out with a calmness and purpose. Some determined bits of defending throughout. A bit unlucky with his part in Wigan's second goal. Photo: Tina Jenner
