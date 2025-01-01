Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Max Thompson 5
He made an important save with his feet at 0-2 which kept Chesterfield in the game but his kicking and decision-making were well off the mark. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 6
To complete another 90 minutes in quick succession after his long-term injury is a big credit to him. A steady outing, energy levels understandably perhaps not at full tilt, but he was okay overall. Attempted more passes than anyone else, with an 85% success rate. Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Tom Naylor 6
Gave it his all whether it be through interceptions, blocks and clearances. Not a mind-blowing display by his usual standards but he was dogged. Photo: jason chadwick
4. Jamie Grimes 6
The skipper will be pleased to have put his error at Bradford City behind him with a determined performance here. Perhaps with Valley Parade on his mind, he was old school in his defending, taking no chances. Came to the rescue with one last-gasp interception and won more headers (6) than anyone else. Photo: Tina Jenner
