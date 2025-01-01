Armando Dobra in action against MK Dons.Armando Dobra in action against MK Dons.
Armando Dobra in action against MK Dons.

'Dazzling' - Chesterfield player ratings from defeat to MK Dons

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Jan 2025, 19:49 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 19:56 GMT
Chesterfield slipped to a third defeat on the spin with a 2-1 home loss to MK Dons on New Year’s Day.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

He made an important save with his feet at 0-2 which kept Chesterfield in the game but his kicking and decision-making were well off the mark.

1. Max Thompson 5

He made an important save with his feet at 0-2 which kept Chesterfield in the game but his kicking and decision-making were well off the mark. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
To complete another 90 minutes in quick succession after his long-term injury is a big credit to him. A steady outing, energy levels understandably perhaps not at full tilt, but he was okay overall. Attempted more passes than anyone else, with an 85% success rate.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford 6

To complete another 90 minutes in quick succession after his long-term injury is a big credit to him. A steady outing, energy levels understandably perhaps not at full tilt, but he was okay overall. Attempted more passes than anyone else, with an 85% success rate. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Gave it his all whether it be through interceptions, blocks and clearances. Not a mind-blowing display by his usual standards but he was dogged.

3. Tom Naylor 6

Gave it his all whether it be through interceptions, blocks and clearances. Not a mind-blowing display by his usual standards but he was dogged. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
The skipper will be pleased to have put his error at Bradford City behind him with a determined performance here. Perhaps with Valley Parade on his mind, he was old school in his defending, taking no chances. Came to the rescue with one last-gasp interception and won more headers (6) than anyone else.

4. Jamie Grimes 6

The skipper will be pleased to have put his error at Bradford City behind him with a determined performance here. Perhaps with Valley Parade on his mind, he was old school in his defending, taking no chances. Came to the rescue with one last-gasp interception and won more headers (6) than anyone else. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldMK Dons
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice