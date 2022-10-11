The Spireites will be hoping to avoid a huge upset when they travel to the ninth tier side in the fourth qualifying round this Saturday.

Anstey are ninth in the United Counties Football League, four divisions below Town, and they are the lowest ranked team still left in the competition.

The match is being broadcast live by the BBC at lunchtime (12.30pm KO).

Chesterfield’s last FA Cup game was a memorable third round clash at then European champions Chelsea in January in front of a crowd of almost 40,000, including 6,000 Spireites fans in the away end.

But it will be a very different experience this time with the Blues having only received 250 tickets for the visit to the Callingtons Community Complex

“I love the FA Cup, I absolutely love it,” Cook said.

"Our last FA Cup game was at Stamford Bridge and the next one is at Anstey Nomads which just shows you how amazing the FA Cup is as a competition. We are going to be on the opposite end of David and Goliath this time and that is the great thing about the FA Cup.”

A win for Chesterfield would mean they progress to the first round proper which is when League One and League Two clubs enter the competition.

It means if the Spireites can overcome Anstey, they could face neighbours Sheffield Wednesday or one of Cook’s old clubs including Ipswich Town or Portsmouth.

"We want to be in the first round of the FA Cup where there are plenty of good teams around in our area and we would love to get a giant-killing win,” Cook told the DT.

Cook is expected to make some changes this Saturday and give a run-out to players who have been on the fringes of the first-team this season.

It will still be a strong line-up, though, with Armando Dobra set to make his much-anticipated return following an ankle injury.

"That is huge because we have missed the little fella,” Cook said of Dobra.

Left-back Bailey Clements could make his debut, while the likes of Ryheem Sheckleford, Joe Cook, Laurence Maguire and Jesurun Uchegbulam could also start.

"When we ask people for patience in general it is because there will be something at the end of the rainbow for them,” Cook added.