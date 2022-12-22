The two promotion contenders were set to clash at the Racecourse Ground last week but it was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

It has now been confirmed that the game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 17 (7.45pm).

Four days later, Town will host current league leaders Notts County on Saturday, January 21 live on BT Sport (5.20pm).

It means it will be a busy January for the Blues, with the FA Cup third round tie against West Brom (January 7) and the rearranged trip to Wealdstone (January 10) also crammed in.

Chesterfield don’t currently have a fixture on Saturday, January 14 after they were knocked out of the FA Trophy but they could potentially play Woking, who were also dumped out of the competition, that weekend. But they could also keep it free so they are fresh for the visit to Wrexham. The Red Dragons are still in the FA Trophy and travel to Altrincham before hosting the Spireites.

