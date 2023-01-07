Date and ticket prices confirmed for Chesterfield's FA Cup replay against West Brom
The date for Chesterfield’s FA Cup third round replay against West Brom has been confirmed.
The fixture will take place on Tuesday, January 17 with an 8pm kick-off at The Hawthorns.
Tickets are priced £10 for adults and £5 for under-20s.
It means Town’s National League match at promotion rivals Wrexham, which was set to take place on the same date, will have to be rearranged for a second time.
Chesterfield put in a sensational performance against the Baggies on Saturday but conceded in the 93rd minute to draw 3-3.
The Spireites’ next match is away at Wealdstone on Tuesday night.