Date and ticket prices confirmed for Chesterfield's FA Cup replay against West Brom

The fixture will take place on Tuesday, January 17 with an 8pm kick-off at The Hawthorns.

Tickets are priced £10 for adults and £5 for under-20s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means Town’s National League match at promotion rivals Wrexham, which was set to take place on the same date, will have to be rearranged for a second time.

The Hawthorns, home of West Brom.

Chesterfield put in a sensational performance against the Baggies on Saturday but conceded in the 93rd minute to draw 3-3.

The Spireites’ next match is away at Wealdstone on Tuesday night.