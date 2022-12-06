Date and kick-off time for Chesterfield's FA Cup tie against West Brom finalised

The Spireites host the Championship Baggies in the third round of the competition.

It will be the first competitive meeting between the two clubs since 1948.

Town have beaten ninth-tier Anstey Nomads and two League Two sides in Northampton Town and AFC Wimbledon to reach this stage of the competition.

The Blues have also bagged more than £100,000 in prize money so far, with another £105,000 up for grabs for the winners of third round games.

West Brom are currently fourth from bottom of the Championship but have picked up form recently, winning their last three, since Carlos Corberan was appointed manager, replacing Steve Bruce. The Championship season paused for the World Cup but restarts again this weekend.

The cup tie has not been selected for TV coverage by either the BBC, ITV or overseas broadcasters. As a result, the match will kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, January 7.

The fixture is likely to be a sell-out and it will have an extra edge to it with Chesterfield manager Paul Cook being a former Wolves player.