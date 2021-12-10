The match at Stamford Bridge will take place on Saturday, January 8 and kick-off at 5.30pm.

The game has not been selected for TV coverage.

However, the Spireites and Chelsea are set to receive £32,500 each because the fixture has been moved from a 3pm kick-off.

Stamford Bridge.

Confirming the details, the FA said: “Clubs selected for live broadcast by either BBC Wales or S4C will receive a fee of £48,000 each and those involved in fixtures that have been moved away from 3pm on Saturday 8 January 2022 will receive £32,500 respectively unless they have been chosen for live broadcast by the BBC or ITV.

"Winning clubs in the third round will also receive £82,000 from the competition’s prize fund.”

Tickets details and allocation are yet to be announced.

FULL SCHEDULE:

FRIDAY 7 JANUARY 2022• Swindon Town v Manchester City at 8pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub

SATURDAY 8 JANUARY 2022

• Bristol City v Fulham at 12.30pm• Burnley v Huddersfield Town at 12.30pm• Coventry City v Derby County at 12.30pm• Hartlepool United v Blackpool at 12.30pm• Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough at 12.30pm• Millwall v Crystal Palace at 12.45pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub• Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow at 3pm• Boreham Wood v AFC Wimbledon at 3pm• Kidderminster Harriers v Reading at 3pm• Leicester City v Watford at 3pm• Newcastle United v Cambridge United at 3pm• Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers at 3pm• Port Vale v Brentford at 3pm• Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United at 3pm• West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion at 3pm• Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers at 3pm• Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle at 5.30pm• Chelsea v Chesterfield at 5.30pm• Hull City v Everton at 5.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer• Swansea City v Southampton at 5.30pm on BBC Wales• Yeovil Town v AFC Bournemouth at 5.30pm

SUNDAY 9 JANUARY 2022

• Luton Town v Harrogate Town at 12:30pm• Cardiff City v Preston North End at 2pm on S4C• Charlton Athletic v Norwich City at 2pm• Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town at 2pm (Subject to Police approval)• Stoke City v Leyton Orient at 2pm• Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe at 2pm• Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United at 2pm• West Ham United v Leeds United at 2.15pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub• Nottingham Forest v Arsenal at 5.15pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub

MONDAY 10 JANUARY 2022