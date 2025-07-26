Chesterfield were beaten by 4-1 in a tough test against Sheffield United. Pic: Tina Jenner.

Danny Webb is keen to see Spireites iron out the costly defensive mistakes made during the 4-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

Spireites ended pre-season with defeat after goals from Jefferson Caceres, Ehije Ukaki and Anel Ahmedhodzic effectively ended the contest inside the opening 35 minutes.

Plucky Spireites did pull a goal back through Lee Bonis, but any hope of a comeback were ended six minutes into the second half when Tom Cannon wrapped it up with a cool finish.

And Webb knows they are errors Town cannot afford to make when the real business gets going on Saturday at home to Barrow.

“The first half wasn’t great,” said the Spireites assistant manager. “While we know we were up against a team that wasn’t far off being a Premier League team this season, there were a lot of things the gaffer wasn’t happy with over the first half.

“We would much rather those mistakes happen today than next Saturday.”

“You acknowledge that the team we were playing were superior to us as a team, but there were still mistakes that we feel, regardless of the opposition, we don’t want to make next Saturday.

“Barrow will be coming looking to get the three points and we will have a full house expecting to start the season with a bang.”

But Webb was also keen to stress the positives from defeat against the Championship promotion hopefuls.

“We knew that it would be an unrealistic match-up, but it was a good test for the boys and the younger lads to see how near or how far away they are to players at a level that they aspire to be in,” he added.

“At 3-0 you just hope it isn't going to turn into a cricket score before half-time. We stuck with it. As always our lads never shirked.”

It ended a pre-season campaign which saw Spireites secure wins against Barrow and Europa Point, as well as draws against Nottingham Forest and Alfreton Town.

But Webb believes it is dangerous to read too much into pre-season results until the League Two season gets underway.

“It is very difficult because you don’t want to big up pre-season too much and then lose the first league game and you don’t want to downplay it too much,” he said.

“You have to be careful, because until the league games start you don’t know. I have been involved in a lot of clubs where you win every game and then you don’t turn up for the first league game of the season.

“I don’t remember us being like that here and we have to make sure we start with a bang against a very good Barrow team.

“They will come here as underdogs because we are one of the favourites, but we have got to make sure we earn that tag.”