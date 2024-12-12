Danny Webb wants to see Chesterfield back up impressive win when they face Carlisle United

Danny Webb wants to see Chesterfield back up their performance last time out with another solid display at Carlisle United.

Spireites face another struggling side when they travel to Carlisle United on Saturday in what will likely to be another tricky encounter.

And Webb is keen to see Chesterfield string a run of results together after they made light work of Tranmere in their last outing.

"It was a really good performance against Tranmere, I really enjoyed it,” the Spireites assistant manager said.

“Sometimes it’s a bit sweeter when you’ve gone through a bit of a tough time in terms of results not going our way. The stats it look a bit brigher with that win and another clean sheet.

"There were loads of plus points. The clean sheet was massive and the league table looks nicer.

“Tranmere was a step in the right direction. The manager likes to play his way and you saw that with the free-flowing football against Tranmere.

"It was a really good day and you have got to enjoy them. Nearly every week was like this in the National League, this season is a bit different albeit it we are just one point off the playoffs.

"We have to go back it up now at Carlisle. We don’t want to make it a regular thing where we do well and then go and lose the next one.

"We showed what we are about as a team against Tranmere and it’s important we give Carlisle a good game.

Webb also dished out the praise for Ryheem Sheckleford after his man-of-the-match display last time out.

“When you go up a level it often brings your standard up a level as well,” added Webb. “There are a few players who have stepped up and improved from last season.

“You saw things on the pitcjh you didn’t see in the National League. He has come back from his injury and you saw a player who looks every bit and more a League Two full-back.”

Tom Naylor is likely to make his return to the squad for Carlisle, though Paddy Madden is one of a number of injured players who will still be unavailable.