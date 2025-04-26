Chesterfield will go into the final day of the season with a play-off place up for grabs following a 4-1 win over Morecambe.

Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb hailed his side’s superb reaction to being pegged back by Morecambe.

Chesterfield saw their advantage slip away just before the hour mark after Jordan Slew cancelled out Will Grigg’s first half opener.

But play-off chasing Spireites gave the perfect reaction as they stepped up through the gears to eventually blow Morecambe away and claim a comfortable 4-1 win.

“The boys responded very well to the equaliser,” said Webb. “There was some nervous energy in the ground, but you have to make sure you don't go from plan A to plan F and our lads stuck to the gameplan. It was a healthy scoreline in the end.

“You can't have a perfect game or a perfect season, but what you can do is give it your all.

“We did what we needed to do, When they equalised you think maybe it will be a frustrating afternoon.

“We all had our eyes on the other scores on the bench. I said a few months ago, if we take it to the last few games of the season and keep it exciting for the supporters then we have had a right go.

“There’s loads of permutations that can take place. The players have given their all to give the fans some satisfaction at the end of the season.”

Webb also felt the right mindset had helped Spireites claim the points.

“The players made the right decisions,” he added. “Set pieces were good, open play was good - the decision-making on the whole was very good.

“We didn't take them for granted. Fair play to Morecambe, they had a right go. They certainly didn't play like a team who didn't care, but the best team won.”

Spireites hit the front when Will Grigg poked home in stoppage-time after Palmer’s header had initially been cleared off the line.

They were pegged back when Jordan Slew headed the visitors level just before the hour.

Ash Palmer quickly restored Spireites lead after tapping home Liam Mandeville’s corner from close range minutes later.

Michael Olakigbe slotted home after a surging run from Ryan Colclough with 15 minutes left.

Tom Naylor headed home a fourth from another peach of a Mandeville delivery on 80 minutes to complete a good day at the office.