Proud Danny Webb hailed Chesterfield’s will to win after their late 1-0 victory over Barrow.

Jamie Grimes headed an 89th minute winner as Spireites found a way to eventually break down their resolute opponents.

It had looked like another frustrating home draw was on the cards as Spireites toiled with the weather and a determined visiting side.

“Every game we play this year will be a step up from last year, so it won't be smooth sailing,” said the assistant manager.

“Last year we were dominant and looked like we would always score goals. In this league it’s going to be different. There are going to be moments or frustration and moments when you have to ride storms.

“We looked like a team of men in the second half who were fighting to get the three points by any means necessary.

“To be in the play-offs as a newly promoted team is great credit to the players, whoever contributes, which is many.

“To get that late winner, and to get back in the play-offs, makes it a good day.”

And Webb felt it was a timely and deserved three points for Spireites who are now seventh in the table.

“After two poor results it's important you win by hook or crook and the boys found a way to do that today,” he added.

“I think it was nice today, there wasn’t a lack of effort against Accrington or Harrogate, it was just a lack of quality as a team and not playing the way we want to play.

“I’m not saying we ticked all the boxes today, but the biggest tick is the three points,

“We had a lot go our own way in previous seasons, but we are facing better opponents now. They came here with a gameplan to stop us and implement their style on us.

“Apart from them hitting the post in the first half, we felt comfortable and in control of the game.”

