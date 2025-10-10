Danny Webb is back at Chesterfield.

Danny Webb says he would have been ‘mad’ to have turned down the opportunity to come back to Chesterfield.

The 42-year-old left his role as assistant manager at the Spireites to take the manager’s job at Yeovil Town last month but left after 10 days and one game in charge due to ‘personal reasons.’

Webb has now returned to his previous role at the Blues and, although management might be something he considers again in the future, his main aim is to help the Blues climb the League Two table.

When asked about returning to management one day, he told the DT: "You never rule it out. It was not something that I thought ‘I have to go and do this now’ before an opportunity came up. At the time it felt like the right thing to do. What I would say now I am back in my previous role is that my focus is solely on assisting Paul Cook and the staff to get us back up the right end of that league.”

Webb preferred not to reveal the reasons why he left Yeovil but he has been welcomed back to Chesterfield with open arms and he is grateful to be back at a club and a town that he knows and loves.

“It feels really good,” he said. “Obviously it was only a short time away but one thing that has stayed constant is the desire from everyone to kick-on and win some games and get up that league table.

"I think the statement said it all – personal reasons. Football, non-football, that is not my place to divulge. As the statement has gone out, it would not be fair on either party to say any more on that. But when the opportunity did arise after leaving to return to my previous role it would have been mad to turn it down. I wish them all the best as a football club. There are some really good people in charge down there.”

He added: "There will be things that I have learnt from my own development, whether personal or career, and that has got to be a positive what I take away from the experience.”