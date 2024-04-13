Danny Webb knows Chesterfield have to raise standards after latest defeat

Assistant manager Dannny Webb knows Spireites must improve standards.

The champions slipped to a third straight National League defeat after a 1-0 reversal at lowly Wealdstone.

And Webb was quick to admit that his off-form side had failed to turn up in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We didn’t turn up against Kidderminster or today, we have to make sure we don’t continue that trend,” he said.

“We want to finish the season on a high. The gaffer wasn't happy after York, he was pretty angry after Kidderminster and very angry today.

“Any suggestions that any of us are not too fussed with how the season pans out are off the mark.

“We have lost three in a row and we have to make sure the season doesn’t peter out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had a great season but we are having a poor run right now and we don’t want that for the supporters.”

Part-time Wealdstone displayed a greater desire and energy to win the game, despite having already played three games in five days going into the fixture.

It left Webb admitting that Chesterfield’s standards had slipped recently.

“They are part-time and the manager said that,” added Webb. “He is the first to pat the players on the back and give credit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The players have been fantastic all season, but their standards have dropped in the last three games.

“The message from the gaffer is to finish high. Everyone is part of the plans for next season and are fighting for their places.

“The lads know the gaffer is experienced and quite ruthless. He wants a good end to the season. We have been poor the last few games.

“We want to show everyone why we are champions and we didn’t do that today.