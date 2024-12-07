Danny Webb hoping for more 'good days' after Chesterfield ease past Tranmere Rovers

Danny Webb wants to see Chesterfield enjoy many more good days after the 3-0 win over Tranmere Rovers.

Danny Webb felt Spireites made struggling Tranmere Rovers look ‘ordinary’ during their impressive 3-0 win.

Goals from Ryan Colclough and Armando Dobra put Spireites firmly in charge at the break after a commanding first-half performance.

Kane Drummond then wrapped the points up in the closing moments with his ever Football League goal.

It could have been rather different had it not been for a trademark brilliant save from Max Thompson to prevent the opposition from taking another very early lead.

“They are near the bottom and are having a tough time of it, but we have played other teams who are down at the bottom end and lost, so it was no easy game,” said the Spireites assistant manager.

“We played really well and made them look ordinary. We just really wanted that second goal, we were playing so well in the first half and you see it often where a team gets a scrappy goal and equalises.

“You have to make your own luck in football and we did that. We lost fair and square at MK Dons and we won fair and square today.

“The players put their bodies on the line and got the tackles in when they needed to. It was a really good clean sheet and a really good day. Hopefully now we can start to get a few more days and feelings like this than we have had in recent weeks.”

Webb also dished out the praise for Kane Drummond following his first goal in the EFL.

“He is a loud and chirpy player and a cracking lad,” he added. “We sent him on loan to make him a better player and I’m so glad he's scored.

“He works his socks off. To replace Will Grigg shows the faith we have in him to come on and do a job.”

Spireites are now eighth in the table ahead of the trip to Carlisle next Saturday.