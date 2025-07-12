Chesterfield impressed in the pre-season friendly against Nottingham Forest.

Danny Webb believes there are plenty of positive signs to take from Chesterfield’s 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spireites more than held their own during a gruelling 90 minutes against the Premier League side and never looked like losing.

And Webb feels the Spireites players can take plenty of encouragement from the battling stalemate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were no injuries today, another clean sheet and some positive signs,” said the Spireites assistant manager.

“They had their strongest team out in the first half and we dealt with things.

“It was a great test. We were playing against players you see on Match of the Day each weekend. I think we more than matched them.

“The lads can be proud of themselves for the performance. We have got a good calibre of player out there and the lads have got pride, we didn’t want to get walloped and that certainly didn’t happen today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We dealt really well with things. It is about fitness and getting the cobwebs off you. We got some good minutes in and hopefully at the end everyone will have the same amount of minutes under their belt.”

Spireites are now embarking on a team bonding exercise in Spain where they will also play a fixture against Europa Point FC on Tuesday at 6pm at La Cala Training Facility in La Cala de Mijas, Málaga.

During the trip the club will also meet fans who have travelled to the game, with Webb keen to bond with fans and see the team continue their progress.

Hopefully we will improve even more on our trip to Spain,” he said. “I am not sure of the standard of Europa Point, but it will be a tough game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is nice to be on the plane after a strong performance and another positive day at the office

“Hopefully we will come back an even better team than we were today.”

Will Grigg, Dylan Duffy and Armando Dobra all saw chances come their way during a high-tempo first half from Spireites.

Chances were rarer during the second half with a Chey Dunkley back post header the best of the chances.

But, aside from a couple saves early in the second half, Zach Hemming remained untroubled with Spireites looking well organised as they worked hard to protect their goal.