With Jack Clarke out injured for the rest of the season with a ruptured hamstring, former Spireites manager James Rowe was in the market for an attacking midfielder.

Austin, 25, who is the Harriers' captain, has scored eight goals in 22 games for the National League North side, who suffered FA Cup heartache in extra-time against West Ham on Saturday.

Nottinghamshire Live has reported that Notts County and Chesterfield are believed to be interested in him.

Sam Austin of Kidderminster Harriers in action against West Ham United on Saturday.

However, Webb has previously said that any incomings are on hold until the managerial situation at the club becomes clearer.

Asked by the DT if there was anything in the Austin link, Webb replied: “Not that I know of, no.

"As I keep saying, in terms of ins and outs, it is not my place to be involved in that, let alone talk about it.

"So that is the first I have heard of it and I am sure Kidderminster won't want to be letting one of their better players go when they are pushing for promotion.

"In terms of transfers, that is nothing to do with me at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Webb revealed that it was Stefan Payne’s decision to join National League South side Havant and Waterlooville on loan until the end of the season.

"At this moment in time it was not sort of my place to try and dictate players’ futures while I am not the ‘manager’ as such,” Webb explained.

"I think it is a bit tough for me to make decisions on lads when next week or whenever there could be change in the management and that manager might want that player to hang around.

"With Stefan it was more of a case of what does the lad want to do, he was not playing, I think sometimes you have got to be fair.

"I think it suited him to go and do it and obviously the club allowed him to go forward with that loan move."

Payne, 30, only scored one goal for Town since signing on a free transfer in the summer after leaving Grimsby Town but Webb only had positive things to say about the experienced striker.

"He was very good here in terms of his attitude and he worked his socks off every day,” Webb added.

"It was tough for him to get in the team and I thought when he did play he gave it his all but sometimes it does not work out in terms of hitting the back of the net and as a forward people will always judge you on that but I will certainly have good memories of Stefan being around the place every day and how he approached training.