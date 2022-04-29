The talented striker has not played since the Spireites’ 2-1 home win against Boreham Wood on October 23 due to a health issue.

He had scored five goals in 10 matches before becoming unavailable.

Although Saturday’s trip to Bromley will probably come too soon for him, there is a chance he could be involved against the league leaders two days later.

Danny Rowe is edging closer to returning to action.

Speaking at Friday morning’s press conference, coach Danny Webb said: "He had his tests yesterday to see where he is fitness-wise and it was good results. We are waiting for the final clearance from the top dog who has been dealing with him all along in this situation but fingers crossed it is looking good.

"I don’t think he will make the trip tomorrow but after that...Monday potentially.

"I think the manager was talking about potentially having him involved for either Monday or Torquay next week.

"Hopefully he can play a massive part. He will add a completely new dimension to the team that has not been in it for a while now.”

Rowe has been building up his fitness in the last few weeks but nothing compares to a matchday, Webb explained.

"He is not going to be firing fitness-wise for at least a couple of weeks but to have someone of his calibre around I am sure will give the whole stadium a lift,” Webb told the DT.