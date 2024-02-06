News you can trust since 1855
Dagenham & Redbridge v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, odds and referee for National League clash

Chesterfield travel to Dagenham and Redbridge tonight for their latest National League clash (7.45pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Dagenham and Redbridge v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo: Getty Images)Dagenham and Redbridge v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo: Getty Images)
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and match updates.

Dag & Red 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)

16:48 GMT

Our Spireites predicted line-up

Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Quigley.

Subs: Sheckleford, Jones, Berry, Jacobs, Grigg.

16:45 GMT

Spireites injury news

Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) are expected to still be unavailable.

16:44 GMT

Dangerman

For the hosts is striker Inih Effiong, who has 12 goals in 21 league games.

He scored twice in a 2-1 win at Rochdale on Saturday.

16:42 GMT

Daggers

Are mid-table in terms of league form over the last six matches.

They have won two, drawn two and lost two.

16:41 GMT

Dagenham's home form

Is actually the second worst in the league.

They have won five and lost 10. They are yet to draw.

16:40 GMT

Match officials

Referee: Stephen Parkinson (he was in charge for Chesterfield's 2-1 defeat at Southend Unitd in November)

Assistant referee: Steven Scott

Assistant referee: Karl Sear

Fourth official: Daniel Baines

16:38 GMT

The odds

Daggers: 17/4

Draw: 3/1

Chesterfield: 8/15

(Sky Bet)

16:37 GMT

Welcome back!

Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know from Chesterfield's trip to Dagenham and Redbridge.

