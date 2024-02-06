Dagenham & Redbridge v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, odds and referee for National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and match updates.
Dag & Red 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)
Our Spireites predicted line-up
Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Quigley.
Subs: Sheckleford, Jones, Berry, Jacobs, Grigg.
Spireites injury news
Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) are expected to still be unavailable.
Dangerman
For the hosts is striker Inih Effiong, who has 12 goals in 21 league games.
He scored twice in a 2-1 win at Rochdale on Saturday.
Daggers
Are mid-table in terms of league form over the last six matches.
They have won two, drawn two and lost two.
Dagenham's home form
Is actually the second worst in the league.
They have won five and lost 10. They are yet to draw.
Match officials
Referee: Stephen Parkinson (he was in charge for Chesterfield's 2-1 defeat at Southend Unitd in November)
Assistant referee: Steven Scott
Assistant referee: Karl Sear
Fourth official: Daniel Baines
The odds
Daggers: 17/4
Draw: 3/1
Chesterfield: 8/15
(Sky Bet)
Welcome back!
Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know from Chesterfield's trip to Dagenham and Redbridge.