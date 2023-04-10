Dagenham and Redbridge v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chestefield travel to Dagenham and Redbride today in the National League (3pm KO).
The Spireites will be aiming to bounce back after losing 3-1 against York City on Good Friday.
Town are currently fourth, while the Daggers are 10th and six points off the play-off places.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the team news and updates.
To deny a certain goal as Sagaf volleyed towards goal down the other end. But the centre-back threw himself at it. Great defending.
Quigley beats his man down the right and bursts into the box, he pulls the ball box for Oldaker but his shot is blocked.
‘White Pele’ rings out from the away end.
A great move by Town ends in Quigley chesting the ball down just inside the box and volleying against the crossbar! What a hit that was!
It thumped back off the woodwork and then Banks also volleyed wide.
Town get a bit lucky playing it out from the back but the ball is eventually worked to Oldaker, who feeds it wide left to Colclough. He cuts inside and takes the shot on but Justham gets down to his right to turn it behind for a corner.
The second is dropped by keeper Justham in the box, Banks takes a touch and then shoots with his left, but it is blocked. Banks then has another shot blocked.
Blues fans are in great voice.
Mandeville takes it and it travels all the way to the far post. Palmer launches himself at it but he can’t get there and it goes behind for a goal-kick.
He is hobbling but he returns to the pitch. Hopefully he can run it off.
0-0 after 18 minutes.
And he looks in a lot of pain. He was on the end of a nasty-looking challenge. He looks to be holding his knee. The physio is on.