Live

Dagenham and Redbridge v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chestefield travel to Dagenham and Redbride today in the National League (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th Apr 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 14:11 BST
Dagenham & Redbridge v Chesterfield - live updates.Dagenham & Redbridge v Chesterfield - live updates.
Dagenham & Redbridge v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites will be aiming to bounce back after losing 3-1 against York City on Good Friday.

Town are currently fourth, while the Daggers are 10th and six points off the play-off places.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the team news and updates.

Dagenham and Redbridge v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Super block by Palmer

To deny a certain goal as Sagaf volleyed towards goal down the other end. But the centre-back threw himself at it. Great defending.

Another chance for Chesterfield

Quigley beats his man down the right and bursts into the box, he pulls the ball box for Oldaker but his shot is blocked.

‘White Pele’ rings out from the away end.

Off the woodwork!

A great move by Town ends in Quigley chesting the ball down just inside the box and volleying against the crossbar! What a hit that was!

It thumped back off the woodwork and then Banks also volleyed wide.

Half a hour gone

Still 0-0. Chesterfield have been the better side.

Justham saves from Colclough

Town get a bit lucky playing it out from the back but the ball is eventually worked to Oldaker, who feeds it wide left to Colclough. He cuts inside and takes the shot on but Justham gets down to his right to turn it behind for a corner.

Two more corners for Town

The second is dropped by keeper Justham in the box, Banks takes a touch and then shoots with his left, but it is blocked. Banks then has another shot blocked.

Blues fans are in great voice.

Spireites win their first corner

Mandeville takes it and it travels all the way to the far post. Palmer launches himself at it but he can’t get there and it goes behind for a goal-kick.

Banks is back on

He is hobbling but he returns to the pitch. Hopefully he can run it off.

0-0 after 18 minutes.

Banks down injured

And he looks in a lot of pain. He was on the end of a nasty-looking challenge. He looks to be holding his knee. The physio is on.

Colclough shot blocked

From about 18 yards after they worked an opening from a free-kick on the left.

The rain was pouring down before kick-off but thankfully the sun is out now.

