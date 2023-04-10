News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Live

Dagenham and Redbridge v Chesterfield LIVE: Joe Quigley volleys against woodwork in National League clash

Chestefield travel to Dagenham and Redbride today in the National League (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th Apr 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 15:42 BST
Dagenham & Redbridge v Chesterfield - live updates.Dagenham & Redbridge v Chesterfield - live updates.
Dagenham & Redbridge v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites will be aiming to bounce back after losing 3-1 against York City on Good Friday.

Town are currently fourth, while the Daggers are 10th and six points off the play-off places.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the team news and updates.

Dagenham and Redbridge v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates

Get in!

FT: Dag & Red 0 v 1 Chesterfield

Mandeville’s second-half header secures a much-needed win. Uchegbulam and Oldaker came close to adding a second in injury-time. Massive save from Fitzsimons in the last seconds

Big save from Fitzsimons!

What a save in the last seconds from Effiong! He burst into the box but the keeper came out and spread himself!

Off the post!

Oldaker cracks the post with a shot on his left foot. So close!

Uchegbulam goes close!

Banks finds him wide left and he cuts inside and lets fly, Justham tips over.

Five minutes added

0-1.

Spireites - 86 minutes

Dallas on, Quigley off.

84 minutes

Town have been untroubled since scoring. Let’s hope it stays that way.

Spireites sub - 82 minutes

Colclough off, Asante on.

GOOOOAAAALLL!!! 0-1

MANDEVILLE!!!

Chesterfield lead 1-0 on 70 minutes. Mandeville sneaks in at the back post and heads in Banks’ cross. Eight goals for the season for Mandeville

Town struggling to create

Dallas has gone to warm up.

