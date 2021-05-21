Daryl McMahon, manager of Dagenham & Redbridge.

The Daggers need three points to keep their thin hopes of making the play-offs alive, while the Spireites need a victory to maintain their place in the top seven.

McMahon’s men are unbeaten in eight, winning seven, and arguably have the two most in-form attackers in the league in Paul McCallum and Angelo Balanta.

McMahon said: “If you look at the games we have played against teams in the top echelons of the league we have played well and we have competed with all of them and we are looking forward to going to Chesterfield and doing that again.

“They have got their fans back for the first time and it is a difficult place to go anyway, it is a big football club

“It is a game we are looking forward to to test ourselves again.

“We know how dangerous they are, they have been a real threat all year.

“They have managed to bring in some really good players before the deadline and they have got a fantastic squad.”

He added: “It will be nice to have a bit of noise, having your home crowd in can give you a lift but it can also be a pressure as well.