Dagenham and Redbridge gave 'humble' Chesterfield 'too much respect'
The Spireites controlled the majority of the first 45 and led at half-time thanks to James Berry’s goal on 30 minutes.
But the Daggers equalised nine minutes after the break when Ryan Hill found the bottom corner.
Ollie Banks struck a penalty against the crossbar but Armando Dobra bundled in a winner with 15 minutes remaining.
The Daggers gave Town a scare late on with Inih Effiong going close but the visitors claimed their 11th away win of the season to open up a 22-point lead at the top.
Strevens said: “We showed them too much respect in the first-half. They are the best team in the league there’s no denying that. I wanted them to gain the respect rather than us just giving it to them. We were certainly more like ourselves in the second-half.
"They are a top team and their management team came into see us after and they were very humble, very respectful, great people as well. They are going to go on to be champions.
"If they (Chesterfield) change their personnel they don’t change the way they are trying to play football. What makes them such a good team is that they know their strengths, they are not trying to complicate things, they have got some very good players, and that is why their manager has had the career he has had. Let’s be honest, he (Paul Cook) is probably the best manager in the league.”
The result leaves Dagenham in 15th, five points above the relegation zone.
Strevens added: "I am disappointed we have lost but we will have to dust ourselves down and go again Saturday.”