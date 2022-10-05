Two of the Daggers’ three goals in the first 45 minutes came on the break after the Spireites lost possession.

“I thought we were terrific tonight from start to finish,” McMahon said.

"We just knew they were very good in possession and they play 4-2-3-1 and we felt that we could get Junior (Morias) and Westy (Myles Weston) into the spaces behind their full-backs when they got forward. It was important that we played good passes behind their full-backs and I thought we did that for a couple of the goals and we countered really well.

Daryl McMahon, manager of Dagenham & Redbridge.

"We should have made it four-nil at the start of the second-half and then that would have been game over.

"We knew we could hit them on the break and I thought we did that two or three times in the first five or 10 minutes in the second-half.”

Chesterfield rallied after the break and got a goal back from Branden Horton but Tyrone Williams’ header came with just seconds remaining.

"They got a goal back but I don’t think (goalkeeper) Elliott Justham had a lot to do,” he added.

