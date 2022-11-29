Chesterfield defend an attack at Sheffield Bankers. Photo: Chris Moores.

Bankers had the better of the first-half, with Chesterfield ‘keeper Tom Bendy called upon on several occasions.

The visitors were limited to half chances on the break, and in truth never really got going as a highly motivated Bankers hemmed them in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The away side emerged with renewed focus after half-time, determined to take the game to Bankers.

It was the hosts that struck first, but Chesterfield equalised through Australian Lachie Murfet, followed soon after by Jon Moores to turn the game on its head.

In the final minutes both sides missed gilt-edged chances but it was Bankers who capitalised from the penalty spot to leave the final score 2-2.

Chesterfield captain Jon Moores was happy with the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We knew the game wasn’t going to be easy and it took us a while to get going, but we dug in and gradually started to play a bit. I thought we were a little too passive in the first half and our defending all over the pitch wasn’t quite up to scratch.

“The second-half was much better and we caused them real problems. I thought we’d won it at one stage, but in the end we have no complaints about the draw, a fair result I’d say.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw between the two sides meant Sheffield Hallam moved to the top of the table after their 5-1 win against Doncaster.

**In a top-of-the-table clash, the Women's 1s beat City of York 3s 3-1, with goals from Beth Davies, Ruth Elliott and Lindsay Vaughan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Women's 2s adapted to some last minute team changes and came out 4-0 winners over Sheffield Hallam 6s, goals coming from captain Nic Wright (2), Emma Chapman and Abi Grocutt.

Playing in the same league, the Women's 3s lost out to a strong Leopold (Sheffield) team by 6-0. Player of the match went jointly to Imogen Pitts & Katie Lord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Men's 2s won 3-0 against Sheffield Hallam 5. The scorers were Dan Mollloy and Louis Johnson (2), while the 3s went down 4-1 at home against Doncaster 4s.