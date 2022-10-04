Although often lacking quality, it was an entertaining encounter in which both teams did themselves immense credit.

The visitors took an early lead through captain Jon Moores, before the hosts responded with a quickfire double to take a 2-1 lead.

Durham then grabbed hold of the game and scored a deserved third to leave Chesterfield rocking.

Lachlan Murfet hit Chesterfield's winner at Durham.

Alex Sandoval then pulled a goal back from the penalty spot, followed by a second for Moores to level the scores 3-3 at half-time.

After the break both teams had their fair share of chances, but a well-taken goal from Tasmanian Lachlan Murfet proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Player of the match Moores was clearly happy with the result.

He said: “The character we showed to go from 1-3 down to get to 3-3 at half-time is a great reflection of the team spirit we are building here.

“I was really pleased with how patient we were in the second half too. We didn’t chase the game and enjoyed much more possession - we were clinical when we needed to be against a very good side”.

Coach Christian Battye reflected on a nerve-jangling afternoon.

He said: “I was delighted with our attitude and grit today, less so with our basics but the key thing is we got through a really rocky patch in the first half.

“The game could have got away from us but we stuck with it, trusted each other and kept going. Two wins from three is a decent start but we have to keep working and treat each game as a learning experience.”

Elsewhere, the Men's 2s beat Doncaster 4s 3-2, with a hat-trick and last minute winner from Sam Unwin, the Men's 3s defeated Louth 1s 5-4 but the Men's 4s lost out 5-0 to Doncaster 5s.

In the women's section, the first team won 5-1 against Slazenger 2s. Goals came from Lindsay Vaugham (2), Georgia Fathers, Gracious Phillips and Megan Marr.

The 2s drew 3-3 with Leopold with goals from captain, Nic Wright, Ruth Elliot and Clare Cruse, but the 3s fell 12-0 against title favourites, Kingston Upon Hull 3s.