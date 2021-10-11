Belper Town manager Grant Black has extended his contract with the club.

Since his appointment in May 2018, his tenure at the club has seen the Nailers consistently challenging at the top of the division.

It also included a memorable FA Cup run which ended in a battling defeat at then league side Notts County.

A club stament said: “There is no doubt that his impact would have been even greater had not the Covid pandemic brought a premature halt to the last two seasons.”

Black was delighted with the agreement, saying: “I’m absolutely buzzing that the club has shown their faith in me with this contract extension.

“It’s a privilege to belong to this great club and I’m really proud to be the manager, working with a dedicated and hard working group of players under a board of directors, second to none in my experience.”

Club Chairman, Ian Woodward added, “The contract extension for Grant was probably one of the easiest decisions we have had to make during my time at the club, so full credit to the board for showing another positive decision to provide some stability and success for Belper Town Football Club