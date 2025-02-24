Chesterfield are ‘comfortable’ with the situation regarding player contracts going into this summer, says manager Paul Cook, adding that there will be a ‘cycle of change.’

The Spireites have got 17 players out of contract at the end of the season as well as a handful of loan deals which will expire and see those individuals return to their parent clubs. The Blues have options in their favour to extend some players’ contracts, like Lewis Gordon for example. As it stands, Town only have eight players definitely under contract for the next campaign and beyond.

Cook was speaking after it was announced that Armando Dobra has signed a new extended deal summer 2027.

“We were very successful last year where we won a league very quickly,” Cook told the DT. “As you move up, the levels change, it is no criticism of players. You could probably say the levels change with managers as well.

Spireites boss Paul Cook. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"To go forward there has to be a cycle of change within your football club. We have got to make sure we are keeping the good of our football club, we are keeping the best of our club, we are keeping the core of our club, but to go forward at a rate where on the pitch we feel we can be successful as well.

"Contractually wise, we are comfortable with where we are at. We are comfortable with the squad, the ins and outs. Obviously we are not comfortable with the amount of injuries we have had this year, which every club will have. It is something that going forward we will look at in a more clearer way.”

With the big number of players whose deals are set to expire in a few months, it promises to be a summer of change at Chesterfield, with some popular players who helped the club win the National League title last season depart.

Cook added: "With a lot of contracts up, there is a lot of work to be done at this club, which is what we all probably know.”

Players out of contract this summer: Boot, Donacien, McFadzean, Gordon (option), Grimes, Williams, Palmer, Daley-Campbell (option), Oldaker, Banks, Hobson, Akinola (option), Jones, Fleck, Colclough, Jacobs, Drummond.

Players whose loan deals will expire this summer: Thompson, Araujo, Sparkes, Metcalfe, Olakigbe, Pepple.

Players under contract until summer 2026: Sheckleford, Naylor, Mandeville, Grigg, Madden.

Players under contract until summer 2027: Dunkley, Dobra, Duffy.