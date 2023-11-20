Shirebrook were hammered 5-1 at Horbury Town following four goals by James Cusworth.

The home side made the better start with the Shirebrook defence put under a lot of pressure in the opening 10 minutes.

But the deadlock was broken in the 21st minute when Sam Awty’s cross found an unmarked James Cusworth who headed in at the near post.

Sam Finlaw went close to levelling the score when his shot went over the bar.

Kieren Watson in action for Shirebrook.

Kieren Watson also went close to pulling a goal back after being played in 1 on 1 with the Horbury keeper.

In the 42nd minute Shirebrook did level when Joe Turner slotted home after a scramble.

However in first half stoppage time Horbury went ahead when Cusworth stepped up to send Joe Dunn the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Horbury extended their advantage in the 48th minute as Cusworth completed his hat-trick.

Despite the worst possible start to the half the following 10 minutes saw Shirebrook have their best spell as Kieren Watson, Nat Watson, Kiyani Clayton and Carlton Carty all had chances.

Shirebrook also saw 2 penalty shouts waved away but in the 59th minute hopes of a comeback were all but over as Horbury got their fourth when goalkeeper Paul Hagreen took a free kick from inside his own half and the wind carried it over Dunn into the goal.