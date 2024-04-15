Tupton beat Courage (red) 4-3 in HKL Division Five at Langer Lane.

On the way to the final Doe Lea beat the likes of Mutton FC, Honeycomb FC, Langwith Whitestar FC and Crown Killamarsh. However Perry Richards goal turned out to be a mere consolation goal as Pheasant won by the odd goal in three to lift the trophy.

Back in the league and Clowne Wanderers moved to the top of HKL ONE with a 2-0 win at Brampton Moor Rovers, Josh Clayton and Adam Lomas with the winning goals. A hat trick from David Sills plus a further goal from Jake Hackford earned Crown Killamarsh a 4-1 win over Hepthorne Lane.

In HKL TWO Hollingwood Athletic won the only game of the day against Killamarsh Juniors 4-1, Reece Nuttall and Ryan Whittaker both scoring twice.

Clowne Comets who have won Division 5 of the Chesterfield Sunday League.

HKL THREE and second placed Clay Cross Utd thumped Steelmelters 7-1 in a game which saw Chris Hooper hit a treble as did teammate Bradley Walker, Darren Fantom adding goal number seven.Dronfield Wanderers we’re also winners, beating Tibshelf Community 4-1.

In HKL FIVE leaders Clowne Comets romped to yet another emphatic victory as they beat Town FC 12-0 inching ever forwards to the league title in a much closer encounter saw Tupton beat Courage Lions by the odd goal in seven, Neo Batty, Josh Burrow, Ben Meadley and Lee Yates with the winning goals. Tibshelf Community Reserves we’re also winners, beating Hasland Community Reserves 4-2.

In the second Round of the Alma Cup Boythorpe beat Pilsley Community 2-0, Marc Bright and Kane Snell with the winning goals.