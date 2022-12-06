Cup clashes produce plenty of drama and goals galore

Action from Boot and Shoe (blue) v New Whittington Newbold in the Alma Cup. All photos by Martin Roberts.

Renishaw are unbeaten in the league to date having dropped only two points in their first eight games and a cup upset never looked to be on the cards as Callum Lytham, Christian Savage, Joseph Glover and Cameron Evans goals saw Renishaw comfortably home 4-0.

Several ties went to extra time and beyond as Butchers beat Bolsover Town 5-3 after extra-time, while Clowne Wanderers Reserves also needed extra-time to beat Hepthorne Lane 3-2.

Elliott Hughes, Ricky Machin and Chris McLaren were on target for Rangers as they beat Grassmoor Sports 3-2 whilst the Hollingwood Athletic v Crown Killamarsh ended 3-3 after 90 minutes, before Crown edged to a 5-4 victory. Athletic’s scorers were Marc Bright, Lewis Haywood, Michael Higginbottom and Stuart Trueman with Reece Cutts, Tim Garfoot, Kieran Taylor, Simon Whitehouse and sub David Singh netting for the winners.

Tackles fly in during Sunday's tie.

At Clune Street, Mutton overcame Clowne Wanderers 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Elsewhere Brampton Victoria’s Luke Manlove’s well taken treble plus goals from Cameron Hutton and Ethan Marsh earned Victoria a place in round two at the expense of hosts Arkwright Town Blues as the ‘Vics’ won 5-2.

HKL TWO leaders Brampton Moor Rovers took on third tier Palterton Sporting and the result went to form as Rovers won comfortably 6-1, while Spotted Frog won 5-0 at Creswell Barnet.

Green Utd and visitors Staveley Town played out an exciting seven goal game at Palterton which eventually went the way of Town thanks to two goals from Macorlie Bosley, one from Ryan Capuano and Bradley Walker.

HKL THREE side Boot and Shoe provided the biggest upset of the day as they dispatched ONE’s New Whittington Newbold 4-0. Bradley Stoneham hit a fine hat trick, Elliott Nunn adding goal number four against his former side.

A chance goes begging.

There were also games played in the Derbyshire Sunday Junior Cup where Dizzy Duck of HKL THREE took on unbeaten FIVE leaders Steelmelters and DD prevailed, winning 5-1. On target for the winners were Kane Snell who scored twice, Liam Carrington, Oliver Swale and Kyle Martin.

Dronfield Wanderers beat Badger 5-0 whilst Courage Lions lost 3-1 at Eastwood Albion.

In the league Clay Cross Utd leapfrogged Poolsbrook Town into second place in HKL FOUR as they beat them 2-1.

Spartans were in good form as they won 5-3 at Brimington as Barlborough and Tibshelf Community drew 2-2. Ben Atkinson-Porter and Luke Hemstock were on target for the former, Conan Brooks and Sam Hollett for the latter.

Boot and Shoe won the game 4-0.

In FIVE there were two games as Dronfield beat Wingfield White Hart 5-0 thanks to goals from Dean Webster-Smith, Ethan Wymer, Callum Berke and Luke Wordsworth who scored a brace.