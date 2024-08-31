Chesterfield lost 1-0 at Gillingham on Saturday.Chesterfield lost 1-0 at Gillingham on Saturday.
'Crunching tackle' - Chesterfield player ratings from defeat to Gillingham

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 31st Aug 2024, 18:28 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2024, 22:01 BST
Chesterfield rued a number of missed chances as they somehow lost 1-0 to 10-man Gillingham.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Made a good key save at 1-0 to stop Gills doubling their lead. One hasty clearance resulted in a rocket from Cook but he was comfortable for the most part.

1. Ryan Boot 6

Made a good key save at 1-0 to stop Gills doubling their lead. One hasty clearance resulted in a rocket from Cook but he was comfortable for the most part. Photo: Cameron Smith

My man of the match. Relentless in his attacking and produced a number of dangerous crosses. Came to the rescue with one last-ditch crunching tackle. Subbed off on 75, possibly as a precaution.

2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 8

My man of the match. Relentless in his attacking and produced a number of dangerous crosses. Came to the rescue with one last-ditch crunching tackle. Subbed off on 75, possibly as a precaution. Photo: Tina Jenner

Played the ball out from the back with a purpose and was solid in a lot of his work. Went into midfield late on and he arrived into the box to hit the crossbar in the 90th minute.

3. Tom Naylor 7

Played the ball out from the back with a purpose and was solid in a lot of his work. Went into midfield late on and he arrived into the box to hit the crossbar in the 90th minute. Photo: Jan Kruger

Stretched at times by the Gills’ pace in behind but battled away and cleared his lines at the right times. Collected two late yellows, the second of which looked harsh, and given his marching orders late on.

4. Chey Dunkley 6

Stretched at times by the Gills’ pace in behind but battled away and cleared his lines at the right times. Collected two late yellows, the second of which looked harsh, and given his marching orders late on. Photo: Tina Jenner

