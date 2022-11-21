Crowdfunder raises cash for 3G pitch at Cavendish Fields

Cavendish Fields, situated at the top of Matlock, is home to Matlock Town Juniors and over many years, many footballing sides, whether they be adults or juniors of both genders, have been regular users at Cavendish.

Now being run by the Cavendish Fields Sports Association (CFSA), it is felt that the time has come to introduce a new 3G pitch which they say will ‘enhance capacity, reliability and quality and secure the future of the facilities.’

The CFSA have been working closely with the Football Foundation and the total cost of the project will not exceed £200,000 but the CFSA have confirmed that through community fundraising and donations, about 75 per cent of the costs have been accounted for. Now it is all about raising the remainder.

The current all weather pitch is no longer suitable. Added to it being heavily worn, the Football Association will no longer approve it for competitive games due to it being too small.

The aim now is to construct a larger and modern pitch which is seen as being an investment for current and future generations of users and protect the future of the facilities.

The CFSA have been working in tandem with the Derbyshire FA and Sport England with the recommendation that the area be extended for competitive fixtures and training.

Matlock Town chairman Jay Beaumont is playing a key role in the project and says it is imperative that the pitch is in place as soon as possible both from a community and football club aspect.

It is hoped that the Gladiators first team can use the venue on a regular basis for midweek training.

He said: “Cavendish Fields is a facility that’s of huge importance not just to Matlock Town but to the whole community. It’s a place where our children come together to enjoy learning new skills, whether that be the wonderful game of football, the benefits of working as a team or quite simply making new friends which in itself helps our communities develop lasting relationships which will help the area prosper for many generations to come.”