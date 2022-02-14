Chesterfield defender Luke Croll set for spell on sidelines with knee injury

The centre-back was forced off injured in the second-half of the draw against Stockport County last week and he left the stadium on crutches.

The 27-year-old, who has captained the side recently, was not in the squad on Saturday against Weymouth.

Assistant manager Danny Webb told the DT: "That does not look great. It is a knee-related injury and we are not sure how long yet. We will know more this week but he will certainly be out for a little while.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Croll in action against Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku.

In other news, Manny Oyeleke had to come off in the second-half against Weymouth as his calf problem flared up again.

Webb said: “I think it is his calf. The manager has come in and he will now see what players are like, their injury injury history and maybe manage things differently in training, the load and what we put through them. He is a very experienced manager and I am looking forward to learning so much off him.”

But there is better news on Laurence Maguire, who has missed the last three matches with an Achilles problem.

"We are hoping he will be back in training next week,” Webb added.

The club is awaiting news on a serious-looking injury to Kabongo Tshimanga, who was taken to hospital after being stretchered off against Weymouth.