Crewe manager Lee Bell thought his team were ‘under the cosh’ in the first-half against Chesterfield despite holding a two-goal advantage.

The Railway men punished two mistakes with goals from Shilow Tracey and Max Conway in the first 22 minutes. The Spireites had 65% possession and 18 shots overall but only three of those were on target and the performance did not really match up to the stats as they deservedly fell to a defeat against the promotion-chasers at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday.

Bell told BBC Radio Stoke: "We were under the cosh in the first-half, we really couldn’t get out, they really dominated the game. They always get into the 60% possession. They put some balls into the box and we defended it brilliantly. Overall we defended those moments well but overall we struggled to get some pressure on. We tinkered at half-time to release a player which I thought helped us.”

Tracey missed an early chance but fired in clinically after Jamie Grimes failed to clear his lines from a corner and then Conway kept his cool to score a second after Jenson Metcalfe gave away possession in his own half. Crewe could have scored more in the second 45 as the Blues continued to make mistakes but they failed to make the hosts pay and that gave them a glimmper of hope.

Lee Bell, manager of Crewe Alexandra. (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Dylan Duffy came off the bench and found the bottom corner with a clean first-time strike to halve the deficit on 87 minutes but it was the visitors who grabbed a third in nine added minutes to send Chesterfield to a third straight defeat.

Bell added: “I think the players took the goals really well. On another day we probably could have had a couple more with the clear-cut chances we made. It was a really good team performance and a really good afternoon for us.”